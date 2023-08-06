London [UK], August 6 (ANI): A British-Pakistani woman and her daughter were convicted for the deaths of the former's lover and his friend in a car crash, Dawn reported.

After 28 hours of deliberations on Friday, the jury found Mahek Bukhari, a popular TikTok user, and her mother Ansreen Bukhari, 47, guilty.

The car crash occurred last year close to Leicester, where Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21 years old, died. The trial at Leicester Crown Court clarified the circumstances preceding the accident, as per Dawn.

Investigations by the police revealed that Hussain and Ansreen had been dating for three years. Hussain threatened to disclose Ansreen Bukhari's films and reveal the relationship to her husband if she tried to cease the romance. Ansreen volunteered to pay Hussain for any money he had spent throughout their connection, and a meeting between the two was set up.

“…Ansreen and Mahek Bukhari arrived at the arranged meet-up in the Tesco car park in Hamilton, Leicester, along with…six other defendants. The eight defendants were in two vehicles — an Audi TT and a Seat Leon. Mr Hussain then arrived at the car park in a Skoda Fabia, being driven by his friend Mr Ijazuddin,” police said.

They said the impact of the collision caused the Skoda to split into two and its engine to detach from the body. “Both victims died immediately from multiple injuries, prior to the fire taking hold.”

Inspector Mark Parish said, “This was a callous and cold-blooded attack which ultimately cost two men their lives, as per Dawn

“After setting Mr Hussain and Mr Ijazuddin up, chasing them at high speed and then ultimately ramming their car off the road, none of the defendants made any attempt to help the victims or to call for help. Instead they drove on and then even drove back past the collision site. Still no-one attempted to offer any help.”

Rekhan Karwan and Raees Jamal were also convicted guilty of the murder by the jury. Sanaf Gulamustafa, Ameer Jamal, and Natasha Akhtar, however, were acquitted of murder but convicted guilty of manslaughter. Mohammed Patel, one of the co-accused, was cleared of all charges, Dawn reported. (ANI)

