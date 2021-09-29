Rome, Sep 29 (AP) Pope Francis on Wednesday accepted the resignation of the Catholic bishop of Brooklyn, New York, Nicholas DiMarzio, weeks after a Vatican investigation cleared him of sexual abuse allegations.

DiMarzio is 77 years old, two years beyond the normal retirement age for bishops. Francis accepted his resignation and appointed Bishop Robert Brennan of Columbus, Ohio to take over in Brooklyn, the Vatican said.

Also Read | Tunisia Names First Female Prime Minister Raoudha Boudent Ramadhane, Amid Turmoil.

On September 1, the New York church announced the Vatican had closed its case against Di Marzio after an investigation concluded that the allegations against him didn't have "the semblance of truth." Two men had separately claimed Di Marzio abused them a half century ago, when he was a priest in New Jersey.

Di Marzio denied the allegations. The accusers' lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian, has said the two men would both press forward with civil cases against Di Marzio. (AP) VM

Also Read | National Coffee Day 2021: List of Free Coffee Offers, Discount Deals From Starbucks, 7-Eleven, Wawa and Other Brands and Stores.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)