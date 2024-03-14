Quetta [Pakistan], March 14 (ANI): The law enforcement agencies of Pakistan allegedly abducted two Baloch individuals from the Bolan and Quetta districts of Balochistan on Thursday and have transferred the abductees to an undisclosed location, the Balochistan Post reported.

Quoting local media reports, the Balochistan Post stated that Gul Zaman Kurd was taken into custody from the Mach area of Balochistan's Bolan district, whose whereabouts are still unknown.

Also Read | Americans Are Having Sex To Save on Heating Bills! Here’s How a Surge in Utility Bills Has Taken an XXX-Tra Sexy Turn.

Kurd, according to the Balochistan Post report, is the brother of Sher Zaman Kurd, who had been forcibly abducted in February 2011 and was later killed in Quetta.

In a separate incident of abduction, an individual named Asif Shahwani was detained in the Quetta district of Balochistan.

Also Read | ‘Nude’ Cruise: From Having Sex Onboard to the ‘Golden Rule’, Everything You Need To Know About the Viral Clothing-Optional Voyage.

According to the Balochistan Post report, Shahwani was seized by law enforcement agencies in the Kechi Baig locality of Quetta and further sent to an undisclosed location.

A similar incident was brought up by prominent Baloch rights activist Mahrang Baloch, who expressed concern over another enforced disappearance of a Baloch student and urged human rights organisations to address the issue.

The "enforced disappearance" of Baloch student Khuda Dad Siraj is not the first such incident. The enforced disappearance of Baloch people is a major issue in the country.

In an official post on X, Mahrang Baloch stated, "The enforced disappearance of Baloch student Khuda Dad Siraj, son of Siraj Ahmed from Sargodha, Punjab, is alarming.

The escalating incidents of such disappearances among Baloch students in educational institutions in Punjab and Islamabad are deeply troubling. I urge human rights organisations to address Khuda Dad's disappearance by Pakistan's secret agencies in Sargodha."

Previously, the Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), Paank, stated that 33 documented cases of enforced disappearances were reported across various areas of Balochistan, highlighting a troubling surge in enforced disappearances and military actions in the region.

The Human Rights Department of the BNM released a comprehensive report on the human rights situation in Balochistan for February 2024.

According to the report, out of 33 cases of enforced disappearances, 28 individuals were later released from torture cells. Reportedly, following the conflict between the Pakistan Army and Baloch Sarmachars in Mach, Balochistan, five individuals, who were forcibly disappeared while in custody, were labelled as attackers and subsequently killed.

The report further underscored the urgent need for in-depth research into the profound damage inflicted upon Baloch society.

It highlighted the coercion of Baloch youth into forced exile or collaboration with the Pakistani army, transforming them into living corpses or indifferent members of their society, The Balochistan Post reported.

The report also stated that the protests by Baloch people, often conclude with police assurances that the disappeared youths would be falsely implicated in cases to justify their arrest and detention.

Terming it a human rights violation, the report called for increased attention from human rights organizations and legal assistance for those imprisoned in Balochistan prisons, who were previously forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani army. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)