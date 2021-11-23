New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): BS Mubarak, who is presently Ambassador of India to Guatemala, has been appointed as the country's next Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs release, Mubarak, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 2001 batch, is expected to take up his assignment shortly.

He assumed charge as Ambassador of India to Guatemala in December 2018.

Mubarak headed India's diplomatic mission in Palestine from 2012-14 and was Consul General of India in Jeddah from 2014-16. (ANI)

