Nairobi, Sep 26 (AP) A multi-storey building collapsed outside Kenya's capital on Monday, killing a woman and two children, and rescuers picked through the debris in search of a family reported missing.

Four people were rescued, including a child, after the collapse in Kirigiti, said Kiambu county Gov Kimani Wamatangi.

Also Read | Partygate Scandal: UK Parliament Panel Defends Partygate Probe Into Boris Johnson.

But “we know that there is a man and his wife, and most likely there will be a child, inside there.”

Such building collapses aren't uncommon in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya amid weak oversight, shoddy construction and corruption.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Dragging Down Global Economic Growth More Than Expected, Says OECD.

“The building that was being put up here was being done in an extremely substandard way,” the governor said.

“This guy built without authorisation. He came and applied for permission, he was told to comply with a few conditions, he disappeared, continued to build.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)