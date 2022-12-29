San Ramon, Dec 29 (AP) A Colorado man was arrested for investigation of committing hate crimes in California after two young adults of Asian descent were targeted with racist and homophobic comments as they recorded a TikTok food review video at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant, police said.

The incident occurred Dec. 24 in the San Francisco Bay Area city of San Ramon, and the video's spread online caught the attention of Police Chief Denton Carlson, who put word out on social media seeking the identities of the victims and the suspect.

Also Read | Stocks Fall Broadly on Wall Street; Southwest Losses Mount.

"During their meal, a male suspect approached the victims unprovoked and engaged in a homophobic and racist rant, causing the victims to fear for their safety," the San Ramon Police Department said in a press release.

Police detectives contacted the victims and began an investigation that led to the arrest of Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, of Denver, on Dec. 26, the department said. Krah was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of committing a hate crime.

Also Read | General Alexei Maslov, Former Russian Army Commander Dies 'Suddenly' After President Vladimir Putin Cancels Trip to His Tank Enterprise.

Krah could not be reached for comment Wednesday. A call to a telephone listing under that name was answered by a recording saying the voice mailbox was full.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to emails asking whether charges will be filed. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)