Washington [US], December 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Canada is aware of the US decision about the diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and will continue consulting with allies over the matter, Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Christelle Chartrand told Sputnik.

"Canada remains deeply disturbed by the troubling reports of human rights violations in China," Chartrand said on Monday. "We were notified of the US decision and we will continue to discuss this matter with our partners and allies."

Also Read | India, Russia Sign Record 28 MoUs, Programme of Cooperation in Defence for 10 Years.

Earlier in the day, the Biden administration announced it will officially impose a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, although US athletes will be allowed to participate.

Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, told Sputnik the Biden administration's decision to boycott the Winter Olympics is a political manipulation that has no impact on the success of the event. Liu also said that China has not extended invitations to US politicians whatsoever, so the "diplomatic boycott" simply comes out of nowhere. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | US Vows To Strengthen Ties With Countries in Pacific Region Amid Threats From China.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)