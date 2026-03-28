Toronto [Canada], March 28 (ANI): Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that broke out on the roof of a building in downtown Toronto following a suspected explosion on Friday evening, CBC News reported, citing local authorities.

According to CBC News, citing the Toronto Police, the incident occurred near Richmond Street West and John Street at a structure under construction where propane cylinders were present. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene shortly after.

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Witnesses reported seeing thick black smoke rising from the rooftop before firefighters arrived. Police stated they had received information indicating that objects may have been exploding, with debris potentially falling onto the street below.

Fire officials confirmed that no injuries have been reported. The blaze was escalated to a second alarm, with crews battling the fire from a neighbouring building. Personnel remain at the site to monitor and prevent any flare-ups, as reported by CBC News.

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Authorities have imposed road closures in the area, with Richmond Street West shut between Peter and Duncan streets, and John Street closed from Queen Street West to Richmond Street West, CBC News reported.

Police have also restricted pedestrian access and advised commuters to use alternate routes.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)