Ottawa [Canada], June 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand announced on Wednesday that Canada will provide Ukraine with 10 replacement barrels to enable the sustainment of M777 howitzer artillery guns.

In a news release, the defence minister said this military aid, valued at approximately 9 million Canadian dollars (7.2 million U.S. dollars), complements Canada's previous donation of M777 howitzers, over 20,000 rounds of compatible artillery ammunition, and the Canadian Armed Forces' training of Ukrainian Forces in the use of this equipment.

Also Read | Pakistan Economic Crisis: Pakistanis Urged To Drink Less Tea To Reduce Import As Country Grapples with Soaring Inflation.

Anand made the announcement during her participation in the United States-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting after discussing with Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov during a bilateral meeting.

According to the news release, this military assistance expands on the military aid that Canada has pledged to Ukraine since February 2022, which includes the contribution of M777s from Canadian Armed Forces stocks and commitment to financing over 20,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition sourced from the United States.

Also Read | Qualcomm Wins USD 1 Billion Antitrust Case Against European Union Commission.

The purchase of 10 immediately-available replacement barrels will ensure that the M777 howitzers maintain their distance range and accuracy, as worn barrels require regular replacement, the release said.

Since February 2022, Canada has committed 274 million Canadian dollars (219 million US dollars) in military assistance to Ukraine. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)