Ottawa [Canada], April 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Canada reported 5,071 new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number to 1,200,057, including 24,106 deaths and 101,586 variants, according to CTV.

Canada's national-level data showed a seven-day average of 7,992 new cases daily on April 21-27, a 7.5 percent decrease compared to the previous seven days, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) on Wednesday.

Elevated infection rates continue to impact COVID-19 severity indicators in the country, particularly in areas with sustained high levels of disease activity, said Theresa Tam, the country's chief public health officer, in a statement on Wednesday. "The rise in severe and critical illnesses continues to place a prolonged and heavy strain on the health system and healthcare workforce."

An average of 4,382 people with COVID-19 was being treated in hospitals across Canada everyday during the most recent seven-day period on April 21-27, representing a 13 percent increase over last week, Tam said. (ANI/Xinhua)

