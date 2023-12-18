Wilmington, Dec 18 (AP) A car plowed into a parked SUV that was guarding President Joe Biden 's motorcade on Sunday night while the president was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed.

While Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armoured SUV, a sedan hit a US Secret Service vehicle that was being used to close off intersections near the headquarters for the president's departure.

The sedan then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

Biden was ushered into his waiting vehicle, where his wife was already seated, before being driven swiftly back to their home. His schedule was otherwise unaffected by the incident.

The Secret Service did not immediately comment on the incident. (AP)

