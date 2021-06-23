Lahore [Pakistan], June 23 (ANI): A man parking a suspicious vehicle that was possibly used to carry out Lahore's Johar Town bomb blast in which three people were killed, was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV), whose footage has been obtained by ARY News, the media outlet said on Wednesday.

The CCTV footage shows a man wearing blue shalwar kameez parking the black car and exiting the vehicle that supposedly exploded 30 minutes after the man left the scene.

At least three people, including a six-year-old boy, were killed while 23 others got injured in a blast outside a house, reported ARY News.

Rescue sources relayed that the injured were shifted to the Jinnah Hospital for medical attention. Three of the injured are in critical condition, they added.

A rickshaw and motorcycles parked nearby were completely destroyed by the blast, the police said. The site of the blast has been cordoned off with a bomb disposal squad collecting evidence, reported ARY News.

Speaking to the media at the site of the blast, Punjab IG Inam Ghani confirmed that it was a bomb blast.

The provincial police chief said ball-bearings driven by the blast hit the injured, adding the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had previously traced such cases and will also investigate this incident thoroughly.

Earlier, it was believed that the house where blast took place was of Hafiz Saeed, co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD). (ANI)

