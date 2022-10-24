Canberra [Australia], October 24 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended Diwali greetings to people celebrating the festival of lights across the country on Monday.

In a statement, Albanese explained how the celebration of "Deepavali" is a testament to the strong and successful multicultural nation that modern Australia represents. "It's a demonstration of how our nation is built on the traditions, beliefs, and experiences of people from around the world."

Also Read | Mahsa Amini Death: Cyber Attackers Hack into Iran’s Atomic Energy Agency as Anti-Hijab Law Protests Enter Sixth Week.

"For so many communities around the world, Deepavali is a season of reflection and renewal. It's a time for harmony and goodwill, and affirming the bonds between friends and family," Albanese said.

"Such ideals could not be more powerfully heartfelt as we emerge from the difficulties of the pandemic. And just as the glowing diyas of Deepavali recall the triumph of light over darkness, may this special moment be a chance for all of us to rededicate ourselves to building a better future," he added.

Also Read | Korean Air Plane Overshoots Runway Due to Rains, Shuts Philippine Airport; Dozens of Flights Cancelled (See Pics).

Australian PM said his country's "embrace of multiculturalism speaks to our deepening sense of ourselves as a nation, and shows that cultural diversity and respect can lead to a more peaceful, equitable and fulfilling life for all."

"I am deeply grateful to the diverse communities in Australia that celebrate Deepavali for the contribution you have made to our country's success. May this Deepavali bring every joy and contentment to you and your loved ones," he added.

Besides PM Albanese, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Google CEO Sundar Pichai also extended Diwali greetings.

"My best wishes to everyone celebrating #Diwali. May this celebration bring light, joy and prosperity," Guterres tweeted.

"Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022," Pichai said in a tweet.

In a Twitter post, former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa said Diwali is a symbol of light and hope.

"May this #diwali bring love, peace, joy and compassion to all. Wishing everyone celebrating here in #SriLanka and those around the world a very #HappyDiwali," said Mahinda Rajapaksa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)