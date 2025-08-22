Tel Aviv [Israel], August 22 (ANI/TPS): Central Command Chief Major General Avi Bluth visited the Benjamin region last night for a preliminary review of the recent terror attack.

He stressed that all efforts focus on locating or neutralising the terrorist.

Also Read | FBI Raids Home of Former NSA John Bolton in High-profile Probe, Days After His Criticism of Donald Trump's Tariffs on India.

"Every enemy must know that attacks on civilians will come at a heavy price," Bluth said, outlining ongoing search, arrests, and area-shaping operations to deter future incidents. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)