Washington, DC [US], April 11 (ANI): Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU) commends the progress of the Uyghur Policy Act of 2025 (H.R. 2635), which received bipartisan approval from the House Foreign Affairs Committee today, as noted in a CFU release.

Introduced by Representative Young Kim, Representative Ami Bera, the Chair of the Subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific, and Ranking Member Rep. Gregory Meeks, the legislation addresses the horrific events occurring in the Uyghur Region as well as the broader implications of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) oppression, according to the report.

Initially presented and passed with strong bipartisan backing in the 117th and 118th Congresses, the reintroduction and progression of this bill signify a renewed dedication by the 119th Congress to take action in response to the Uyghur genocide, as indicated in CFU's statement.

The Uyghur Policy Act of 2025 requires the Secretary of State to create a formal strategy aimed at closing detention centers in the Uyghur region and allowing access to the UN, journalists, and other international bodies to investigate human rights conditions.

It emphasizes the safeguarding and promotion of Uyghur culture, religion, language, and identity, enhancing the State Department's involvement with Uyghur leaders residing in the diaspora and investing in Uyghur-speaking diplomats, as highlighted in CFU's statement.

The CFU announcement stated that the legislation also strengthens the U.S. government's capacity to monitor and respond to transnational repression, encompassing the surveillance, intimidation, and harassment of Uyghur Americans and their families. Importantly, it identifies several unlawfully detained Uyghur individuals, including Dr. Gulshan Abbas, sister of CFU Executive Director Rushan Abbas, Ekpar Asat, and Kamile Wayit.

"This legislation is significant because it captures the true extent of what Uyghurs are enduring: an attack on identity, family, faith, and truth," remarked Rushan Abbas, Founder and Executive Director of CFU. "It is a strategic imperative that supports Uyghurs worldwide while calling the international community to uphold the values it professes to defend. We urge the entire House to pass it promptly," as mentioned in the release.

The bill also requests the United Nations to designate a special rapporteur to oversee the crisis in the Uyghur Region and to guarantee that Uyghur advocates are not marginalized from international forums. It promotes collaboration with democratic allies and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to foster joint initiatives that advocate for human rights and counter the CCP's global effort to obscure its crimes, according to CFU's release.

CFU calls on the full US House of Representatives to act quickly in passing this legislation. (ANI)

