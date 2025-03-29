Dhaka, Mar 29 (PTI) Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus returned to Dhaka on Saturday, wrapping up his four-day official tour to China during which he met President Xi Jinping and signed nine agreements with Beijing.

As he embarked on his return journey, Yunus said in China that it is “important” for his country to see Beijing as a good friend.

“It's very important that we see China as our good friend,” Yunus said, projecting Beijing as a balancing factor against New Delhi. He expects bilateral relations to enter a new stage, Yunus told Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency in an interview.

A commercial flight of Air China carrying the Chief Adviser and his entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at about 8:10 pm (Bangladesh standard time), state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) said.

The flight departed Beijing Capital International Airport at 16:57 pm Beijing time.

Hong Lei, Chinese Assistant Minister for foreign affairs and also the Chief Protocol Officer of the Chinese President Xi Jinping, saw off Yunus at Beijing Capital International Airport.

After reaching China on March 26, Yunus spoke at Boao Forum for Asia annual conference in Hainan on March 27 and joined several events on the sidelines.

On Saturday, Yunus received an honorary doctorate degree from Peking University (PKU) and also delivered a lecture on the occasion, the BSS added.

China and Bangladesh on Friday signed nine agreements after Yunus' meeting with President Xi Jinping during which the Bangladesh Chief Adviser highlighted student protests that led to regime change in Dhaka and urged Beijing to play a “greater role” in establishing peace and stability.

Additionally, Bangladesh secured a commitment of USD 2.1 billion in investments, loans and grants from the Chinese government and its companies.

Bangladesh welcomed Chinese companies to participate in the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP), according to a joint statement issued after the meeting between Yunus and Xi.

