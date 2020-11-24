Santiago [Chile], November 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Chile's Ministry of Health on Monday reported 1,440 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and 37 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 542,080 and the death toll to 15,106.

Of the total caseload, 517,524 people have recovered, while 704 people are currently hospitalised in intensive care units, including 544 on ventilators and 76 in critical condition.

Also Read | Donald Trump Asks Officials to Begin Transition for President-Elect Joe Biden Administration; Says ‘Will Continue to Fight’.

Chile remains under a state of catastrophe, with a nighttime curfew to reduce circulation and the spread of the virus. However, several cities have moved to relax lockdown measures, while others, mainly in the south, have had to revert to stricter lockdowns due to a rise in infections.

Also on Monday, Deputy Health Minister Paula Daza announced the opening to foreign visitors of the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport, in Santiago, "under a strict sanitary protocol to reduce the possibility of infected persons entering Chile." (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Joe Biden Picks Antony Blinken as Secretary of State, John Kerry as Climate Envoy, Alejandro Mayorkas to Head Homeland Security.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)