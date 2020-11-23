Washington, November 23: Expediting the pace of transition from his end, US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced Antony Blinken, former deputy National Security Advisor, as the new Secretary of State. The post would be taken over by him from incumbent Mike Pompeo on January 20, when President Donald Trump is scheduled to officially demit Office.

John Kerry, who was a key member of the Barack Obama-Joe Biden administration between 2012 to 2016, was announced by the President-elect as his "Special Envoy on Climate". Biden also, apparently, attempted to win the confidence of Latino voters who backed him as has picked Cuba-born American lawyer Alejandro N Mayorkas as the chief of Homeland Security. Vladimir Putin Refuses to Recognize Joe Biden as US President-Elect, Adds 'Russia Willing to Work With Any US Leader'.

While the three appointments were confirmed Biden's office to news agency AFP, top American media outlets have confirmed other appointments as well. They include Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the US ambassador to the UN and Jake Sullivan as the National Security Adviser.

Avril Haines, an American lawyer who served as the Deputy NSA in the Obama administration, has been picked as the new Director of National Intelligence, reports said. With this designation, the 51-year-old would be presiding over more than a dozen federal offices, including the crucial CIA and the National Security Agency.

Update by AFP

#BREAKING Biden names John Kerry as special envoy for climate pic.twitter.com/JLFDH87Th0 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 23, 2020

Biden, who served as the Vice President for eight years during the Obama presidency, sprung back to the centre of national politics last year after entering the Democratic primaries. After a lacklustre start to his campaign, he succeeded in defeating Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to clinch the blue party's nomination, and went on to unseat Trump from power in the November 3 presidential election.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 11:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).