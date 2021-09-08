Beijing, Sep 8 (PTI) China on Wednesday said the new interim administration announced by the Taliban has put an end to "anarchy" in Afghanistan, terming it as a "necessary step" to restore order, even as it reiterated its stand that the militant group should form a broad-based political structure and follow moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies.

The Taliban on Tuesday unveiled a hardline interim government led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, with key roles being shared by high-profile members of the insurgent group, including a specially designated global terrorist of the dreaded Haqqani Network as the interior minister.

Also Read | China, Pakistan Change Military Commanders Overlooking Indian Borders After Taliban Took Over Afghanistan.

“China attaches importance to the Afghan Taliban's announcement of the formation of an interim government and some key roles,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here, responding to a question on the interim government announced by the Taliban in Kabul.

“This has put an end to the anarchy in Afghanistan that lasted for over three weeks and is a necessary step for Afghanistan to restore domestic order and pursue post-war reconstruction,” he said.

Also Read | Afghanistan’s ‘New Reality’ Requires World to Discard ‘Old Lenses’, Says Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

He also highlighted the Taliban's statement that the interim government is formed to restore social and economic order as soon as possible.

Wang, however, reiterated China's stand that the Taliban should establish a broad based and inclusive political structure.

“We hope Afghanistan will establish a broadly based and inclusive political structure, follow moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, resolutely combat all types of terrorist forces, and live on friendly terms with other countries, especially its neighbours,” he said, adding that China respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, adhere to non-interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs.

Beijing also supports the Afghan people in independently choosing a development path suited to the country's conditions, he said.

Asked whether China would recognise the new administration, considering that Beijing has been calling for an "open and inclusive" government, Wang said the Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan is operating normally.

“We stand ready to maintain communication with the new Afghan government and leaders”, he said.

“We hope the new Afghan administration in the capacity of interim government will broadly solicit the opinions of all ethnic groups and factions and live up to the expectation of the Afghan people and aspiration of the international community. We noted that the Afghan Taliban stressed that all people will benefit from the new administration”, he said.

When asked about a statement by the National Resistance Front (NRF), which is fighting the Taliban forces in Panjshir valley in Afghanistan, that the interim government is illegal and its appeal to the international community to not to recognise it, Wang called for unity among all Afghan political parties and factions.

“China sincerely hopes that all parties in Afghanistan will meet the urgent desire of the Afghan people and the expectation of the international community, resolve relevant differences through consultation, ensure a smooth transition, enable the war-scarred Afghan people to get rid of war and conflict as soon as possible and establish lasting peace”, he said.

China, along with Pakistan and Russia, has kept its embassy open in Kabul and its envoy has met the top officials of Taliban after its seized power last month.

A Taliban delegation headed by its senior leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar had visited China in July this year and held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)