Beijing [China], June 16 (ANI): A new airport constructed by China in the Xinjiang region has stirred controversy that whether "it is defense? attack? development? or something else".

China completed the construction of high-altitude dual-use (military and airfield) in Tashkurgan in the Xinjiang region, reported Investigative Journalism Reportika.

Also Read | Pakistan Economic Crisis: Pakistanis Urged To Drink Less Tea To Reduce Import As Country Grapples with Soaring Inflation.

Tashkurgan Airport is 3,258 m above sea level, making it one of China's highest airports and the first high plateau airport in Xinjiang. The airport is expected to fully open in July 2022.

"China completed construction of high-altitude dual-use (#military n #airfield) in #Tashkurgan #Xinjiang region. It is 1st high plateau airport in Xinjiang #Uyghur Region. The airport is expected to fully open in July 2022. Defense? - Attack? - Development? or something else," tweeted Investigative Journalism Reportika.

Also Read | Qualcomm Wins USD 1 Billion Antitrust Case Against European Union Commission.

The latest development comes after Chinese leader Xi Jinping signed new rules governing "non-war" military operations which will allow the Chinese military to undertake "special military operations" abroad.

Beijing signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands, prompting concerns that Beijing may be gearing up to invade the democratic island of Taiwan under the guise of a "special operation" not classified as war, reported Investigative Journalism Reportika (IJ Reportika).

Xi signed an order which takes effect June 15, state media reported, without printing the order in full.

"It mainly systematically regulates basic principles, organization and command, types of operations, operational support, and political work, and their implementation by the troops," state news agency Xinhua said in a brief report on Monday.

Among the six-chapter document's stated aims are "maintaining national sovereignty ... regional stability and regulating the organization and implementation of non-war military operations," it said.

The report came after Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a diplomatic solution to the threat of military action in the Taiwan Strait, reported IJ Reportika.

Speaking via video link at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore, Zelenskyy used Ukraine as an example, calling on the world to "always support any preventive action," and called for diplomatic solutions to prevent war.

The war in Ukraine featured prominently during sessions at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

While Taiwan has never been governed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), nor formed part of the People's Republic of China, and its 23 million people have no wish to give up their sovereignty or democratic way of life, Beijing insists the island is part of its territory.

Chinese Communist Party's ugly face of their repressions of Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang is not hidden from anyone. Their policies like 'shoot to kill' those who try to escape are one among many. They even implemented sterilisation on the women to suppress the population and separate children from the family-all tantamount to genocide. Not only this, but China also tried to crush their culture and religious identities.

According to reports, since 2016, over a million Uyghur Muslims have been detained in Xinjiang re-education camps by the Chinese Government.

The main purpose of these re-education camps was to ensure adherence to the ideology of the Chinese Communist Party.

Chinese authorities have been accused of imposing forced labour, systematic forced birth control and torture, and separating children from incarcerated parents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)