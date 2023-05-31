Beijing, May 31 (AP) China's factory activity decelerated in May, a survey showed Wednesday, adding to signs its economic rebound after the end of anti-virus controls is slowing.

A monthly purchasing managers' index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group declined to 48.4 from April's 49.2 on a 100-point scale on which numbers below 50 show activity declining.

Also Read | South Korea ‘Accidently’ Sends Wartime Alert to People’s Phones, Triggers Air Raid Sirens Over North Korea’s First Spy Satellite Launch Attempt (Watch Video).

Chinese manufacturers have been hurt by weakening global demand after central banks in the United States, Europe and Asia raised interest rates to cool inflation.

At home, Chinese consumer spending revived after anti-virus curbs on travel and business activity were lifted in December. But the recovery has been weaker than expected.

Also Read | Goldman Sachs Layoffs: Investment Banking Firm To Begin Fresh Round of Job Cuts; Fewer Than 250 Employees To Be Fired, Says Report.

Economic growth accelerated to 4.5% over a year earlier in the three months ending in March, from the previous quarter's 2.9%. Growth will have to accelerate in coming quarters to hit the ruling Communist Party's annual target of “around 5%.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)