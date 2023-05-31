As North Korea attempted to launch its first spy satellite on Wednesday, its neighbouring South Korea issued wartime alert triggering air raid sirens in Seoul and residents told to prepare to take shelter via phone texts. However, latter the authorities said that the warning was 'accidentally' sent. There is no threat from North Korea's missile, they added. North Korea's First Spy Satellite Launch Attempt Ends in Failure, Rocket Crashes Into Sea.

South Korea Issues Wartime Alert (Watch Video)

Air raid sirens heard in Seoul as North Korea launches suspected satellite, people told to prepare to take shelter pic.twitter.com/rYv1tRukV3 — BNO News (@BNONews) May 30, 2023

Authorities Said That Alert Was ‘Accidentally’ Sent

BREAKING: South Korea says it accidentally issued "wartime alert" which was sent to phones and triggered air raid sirens. There is no threat from North Korea's missile pic.twitter.com/sROxqcyFZs — BNO News (@BNONews) May 30, 2023

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2023 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).