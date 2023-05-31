As North Korea attempted to launch its first spy satellite on Wednesday, its neighbouring South Korea issued wartime alert triggering air raid sirens in Seoul and residents told to prepare to take shelter via phone texts. However, latter the authorities said that the warning was 'accidentally' sent. There is no threat from North Korea's missile, they added. North Korea's First Spy Satellite Launch Attempt Ends in Failure, Rocket Crashes Into Sea.

South Korea Issues Wartime Alert (Watch Video) 

Authorities Said That Alert Was  ‘Accidentally’ Sent

