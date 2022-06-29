Beijing [China], June 29 (ANI): China on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for high temperature and heatwave in various parts of the country.

The National Meteorological Center said that several parts of Shanxi, Shaanxi, Gansu, Sichuan, Chongqing, Henan, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangdong, Hainan, Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia are expected to record a temperature of 35 to 36 degrees Celsius during daylight hours on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

The forecast also mentioned that the temperature might reach 39 or 40 degrees Celsius in some of these regions.

The residents were advised to avoid working outdoors during daylight hours and workers who are exposed to the high temperatures to take necessary preventive measures, the local media reported.

A four-tier colour-coded weather warning system is followed in the country with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Earlier on Monday, China's National Meteorological Center renewed its yellow alert for rainstorms in several parts of the country.

Due to severe thunderstorms and heavy rains, the centre has also advised halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas and urged airports, railways, expressways and water transportation units to take safety measures such as flight restrictions, speed limits, or temporary closures to ensure personnel and traffic safety.

The centre had advised local authorities to prepare for rainstorms, thunderstorms, gales and hails, and be vigilant against flash floods, landslides and mudslides and drivers have been alerted as transport authorities were asked to guide traffic in water-logged streets.

During daylight hours, parts of Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guangdong, Fujian and Xinjiang were expected to reach temperatures of 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, whereas in some regions it was expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius as well.

The centre advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures take necessary protective measures.

In order to tackle heavy rains, China had previously upgraded its flood control emergency response to level II.

A total of 548,000 people were affected due to the heavy rain in China's Jiangxi province last Tuesday, according to the provincial flood control headquarters.

The local meteorological department had predicted further rainstorms in the province this week.

According to local authorities, the torrential rains and rain-induced floods since May 28 have wreaked havoc in 80 counties of the province. (ANI)

