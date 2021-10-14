Beijing, Oct 14 (PTI) China on Thursday sent its first solar exploration satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province.

The satellite was launched aboard a Long March-2D rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.

Ten small satellites including an orbital atmospheric density detection experimental satellite and a commercial meteorological detection constellation experimental satellite were also sent into space using the same carrier rocket, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

It was the 391st flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

