Denver, October 14: A woman was caught after she was found wandering naked around Denver International Airport. The incident, which took place around Gate A-37 on September 19, came to light recently after a video surfaced online. The woman, who appeared to be drunk, was trying to interact with bystanders. When cops arrived, they tried to wrap a blanket around her and took her to a hospital. Viral News: Naked Woman Drives Golf Cart Through Crime Scene After Crashing Armed Standoff in Florida, Arrested.

In a minute-long video shared with CBS4, police officers at Denver International Airport are seen following the naked woman with a large blanket in an attempt to get her to cover up. She is smiling and laughing as officers try to wrap the blanket around her. "How are you doing? Where are you from?" she asks bystanders who were recording her. She had no luggage and appeared to be carrying some kind of a thermos or bottle in her hand. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman's Half-Naked, Trampled Body Found on Coimbatore Road.

According to a report released by the police, the woman was "intoxicated and completely nude". The report added that "officers responded and located the female running around the concourse having some type of medical issue. Paramedics were called code 10. The female was transported to University Hospital by ambulance due to an undetermined medical episode."

CBS4 did not release the video of the woman because, it said, authorities believe the woman was experiencing a mental issue at the time. It remained unclear how the woman had reached the gate of the airport. Usually, only those with tickets can get to the airport’s gates. Denver police and Denver International Airport did not reveal further information regarding the bizarre incident.

