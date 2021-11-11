Beijing [China], November 11 (ANI): At least 62 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, Chinese media reported on Thursday.

The Chinese mainland reported 47 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report.

Also Read | Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Commits $7 Million for COVID-19 Genome Research.

Of the new local cases, 21 were reported in Liaoning, 13 in Henan, seven in Heilongjiang, three in Hebei, two in Yunnan and one in Jilin.

Also reported were 15 new imported cases, according to the National Health Commission, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

Also Read | Astroworld Tragedy: Indian Origin Texas Student Bharti Shahani Declared Brain Dead From Injury.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)