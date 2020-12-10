Beijing [China], December 10 (ANI): China on Thursday announced that it is revoking visa exemption for US diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau and is imposing sanction on some US congress members.

This comes in retaliation for US sanctions against 14 vice-chairmen of the National People's Congress, the country's top legislature, South China Morning Post reported.

"China has decided to take action against US executive officials, congressmen, non-governmental organisation personnel and their immediate family members who have performed badly on Hong Kong-related issues," ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

"At the same time, China has decided to cancel the visa-free treatment for temporary visits to Hong Kong and Macau by US diplomatic passport holders," Hua further said.

Hua did not name those sanctioned.

China on Tuesday also summoned a United States' diplomat in protests over the latest American sanctions against 14 Chinese officials after describing Washington's move as "hysterical political bullying" and warning of consequences.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Monday had announced sanctions against 14 vice-chairpersons of the National People's Congress over the controversial national security law imposed on Hong Kong.

The most senior official affected is Wang Chen, who is also a Communist Party Politburo member. This is the second time the US has sanctioned a Politburo member. Chen Quanguo, also the Xinjiang party chief, was listed in July, South China Morning Post reported.

China and the US are at loggerheads since President Donald Trump took office over many issues including trade, Indo-Pacific, coronavirus, Hong Kong and Uyghur. The tensions between the two countries have escalated in recent times. (ANI)

