Beijing [China], June 20 (ANI): Days after the violent face-off between Indian Army and Chinese troops in Galwan, the China's Foreign Ministry has said that the area located along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh sector is a part of mainland China and accused the Indian troops of "unilaterally and continuously building roads, bridges and other facilities" at LAC.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian in a statement gave a step-by-step account of the Galwan clash and elaborated China's position on settling this incident.

"For many years, the Chinese border troops have been patrolling and on duty in this region. Since April this year, the Indian border troops have unilaterally and continuously built roads, bridges and other facilities at the LAC in the Galwan Valley. China has lodged representations and protests on multiple occasions but India has gone even further to cross the LAC and make provocations," the foreign ministry statement read.

"By the early morning of May 6, the Indian border troops, who have crossed the LAC by night and trespassed into China's territory, have built fortification and barricades, which impeded the patrol of Chinese border troops," it read.

"They deliberately made provocations in an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo of control and management. The Chinese border troops have been forced to take necessary measures to respond to the situation on the ground and strengthen management and control in the border areas," read the statement.

In order to ease the situation, China and India have stayed in close communication through military and diplomatic channels, said China Foreign Ministry, Spokesperson.

"In response to the strong demand of the Chinese side, India agreed to withdraw the personnel who crossed the LAC and demolish the facilities, and so they did. On June 6, the border troops of both countries held a commander-level meeting and reached consensus on easing the situation. The Indian side promised that they would not cross the estuary of the Galwan river to patrol and build facilities and the two sides would discuss and decide phased withdrawal of troops through the meetings between commanders on the ground," it added.

The foreign ministry statement also termed it "shocking for Indian troops to have once again crossed the Line of Actual Control for deliberate provocation when the situation in the Galwan Valley was already easing, and even violently attacked the Chinese officers and soldiers who went there for negotiation, thus triggering fierce physical conflicts and causing casualties on the evening of June 15".

"In order to immediately stop all provocative actions so as to ensure that such incidents do not happen again", the Chinese foreign ministry further called for a second commander-level meeting as soon as possible to deal with the situation on the ground.

"The two sides agreed to handle in a just manner the serious situation caused by the Galwan Valley clash, observe the agreement reached during the commander-level meeting, cool down the situation on the ground as soon as possible, and uphold peace and tranquility of the border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements reached so far," it read. (ANI)

