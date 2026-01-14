Beijing [China], January 14 (ANI): Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Lin Jian, said on Wednesday that China supports Iran in maintaining its stability, adding that Beijing has always opposed the interference in other countries' internal affairs and the use of force in international relations.

Chinese spokesperson also commented on the latest sanctions issued by US President Donald Trump on countries that do business with Iran. "China's position on the tariffs issue is very clear. Tariff wars have no winners. China will firmly protect its legitimate and lawful rights and interests," he said.

In a post on X, it said, "China hopes Iran will maintain stability and supports Iran in doing so. We always oppose interference in other countries' internal affairs and the use or threat of force in international relations."

Meanwhile, Iran has formally appealed to the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, accusing the United States of inciting violence, interfering in Iran's internal affairs, and threatening military action, according to an official letter circulated by Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN.

In the letter, Iran's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, expressed grave concern about recent remarks by the President of the United States regarding protests in Iran.

Tehran claims the comments encouraged unrest and suggested external support for attempts to seize state institutions, which Iranian officials argue amounts to an explicit threat against the country's sovereignty and national security.

Iran maintains that the US statements violate core principles of international law, including provisions of the UN Charter that prohibit the threat or use of force and forbid intervention in the domestic affairs of sovereign states. The letter asserts that such rhetoric contributes to political destabilisation and could inflame violence, with serious consequences for regional and international peace and security.

The Iranian mission further situates the remarks within what it calls a broader pattern of escalating pressure from Washington, alleging repeated threats of force in recent weeks. It references earlier diplomatic communications sent to the United Nations in late December 2025 and early January 2026, which, according to Tehran, documented similar concerns. Iranian officials argue that these actions are part of a long-standing strategy aimed at weakening the country through sanctions, economic pressure, and political agitation. (ANI)

