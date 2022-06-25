Beijing [China], June 25 (ANI): Chinese authorities have locked down several residential buildings in Macau to contain the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

The city on Friday reported 39 fresh cases of the infections, bringing the total tally for the recent outbreak to 149, with around a dozen buildings locked down and residents banned from leaving, China Daily reported citing a statement from the local government.

Also Read | Pakistan: Tehreek-E-Taliban Warns Govt, Says Thier Fighters Will Wage Countrywide Jihad if Govt Does Not Fulfill Their Demands.

It said that more than 5,000 people in the city are in quarantine, China Daily reported.

Besides, the city also extended the restriction on the closure of bars, cinemas, hair salons and outdoor parks from Thursday.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Signs Bipartisan Gun Safety Bill Into Law (Watch Video).

Macao is testing its more than 600,000 residents for the coronavirus for a second time this week, China Daily reported.

Meanwhile, it was reported that China-manufactured vaccines have turned out ineffective, making already-vaccinated people prone to new infections. The helpless Beijing government now has warned of an "explosive" COVID-19 outbreak.

A Chinese study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal has shown that Chinese vaccines were unable to detect Omicron sub-variants, reported Asian Lite International.

In wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, Chinese authorities have tried every possible measure including the controversial zero-covid policy to bring the viral transmission down. But everything is in vain. The number of cases is rising at a high rate, crippling normal life in China.

Around 400 million people in China are affected, which amounts to over a quarter of the country's population. As many as 45 cities including the financial hub of Shanghai were placed under strict lockdown in recent times in the wake of Chinese vaccines' failure to tame the coronavirus.

The deteriorating situation in China has negatively impacted global companies as well as local businesses in the country. Many economists fear an economic recession in China now.

The high-handed approach of the Beijing government to COVID-19 management has caused huge inconvenience to people who are stuck in their homes. Food shortage and loss of jobs due to forcefully-induced lockdowns have infuriated them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)