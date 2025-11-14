Beijing [China], November 14 (ANI): Beijing on Thursday lodged a strong protest with Japan after Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong summoned Japanese Ambassador Kenji Kanasugi over what China described as "erroneous" and "provocative" remarks made by the newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan, Global Times reported.

According to Global Times, citing China's Foreign Ministry, Sun accused Takaichi of making open and inflammatory statements on the Taiwan issue, including suggestions of possible armed involvement in the Taiwan Strait. Sun said the comments were "extremely serious" in nature and impact.

Despite China's earlier demarches and objections, Tokyo had "refused to retract" the remarks, prompting fresh protests from Beijing, Global Times reported.

The Chinese Vice Foreign Minister said Takaichi's comments amounted to blatant interference in China's internal affairs and violated international law, the basic norms of international relations, and the one-China principle.

He added that the remarks breached the four political documents that underpin China-Japan relations and harmed the political foundation of bilateral ties. Such statements, he said, "deeply hurt the feelings of the 1.4 billion Chinese people," as reported by Global Times.

Reiterating China's long-held position, the Vice Foreign Minister stressed that Taiwan is an integral part of China and the Taiwan question is at the core of China's national interests and said matters related to Taiwan are purely China's internal affairs and warned that no external force would be allowed to interfere.

According to Global Times, Sun also noted that 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of both the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the restoration of Taiwan. He also said China's past struggle against Japanese aggression should serve as a reminder that any attempt to obstruct China's "national reunification" would be met with a firm response.

China urged Japan to reflect on its historical responsibilities, correct what it termed wrongful actions, withdraw the remarks, and avoid further "missteps". Beijing warned that Tokyo would have to "bear all consequences" if it continued what China sees as the wrong path, as reported by Global Times. (ANI)

