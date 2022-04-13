Beijing, Apr 13 (AP) China's exports rose 15.7% in March over a year earlier while imports were flat due to disruptions from coronavirus outbreaks.

Exports rose to $276.1 billion despite anti-virus controls in Shanghai and other industrial centers that caused factories to reduce production, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports rose less than 1% to $228.7 billion.

The ruling Communist Party “zero-tolerance” anti-virus strategy is weighing on consumer and factory activity by confining most of Shanghai's 25 million people to their homes and suspended access to other manufacturing centers. (AP)

