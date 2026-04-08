Munich [Germany], April 8 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its monthly brief, highlighting a series of engagements across Europe and beyond to highlight China's alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, which Uyghurs refer to as East Turkistan.

Delegations visited France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Switzerland, where they raised alarm over what they described as escalating repression by China.

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Among the key concerns were a newly introduced "unity" law, growing instances of transnational repression targeting Uyghurs living abroad, and the urgent need for stronger European Union regulations against forced labour.

The group also pursued individual case advocacy during these visits.

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Parallel to its European outreach, WUC leadership extended its campaign to Latin America.

The organisation's executive chair conducted a high-level mission in Panama, engaging lawmakers, journalists, and civil society actors to build momentum for a coordinated international response to what activists describe as an ongoing Uyghur genocide.

Cultural and community resilience also formed a key part of March's activities.

The WUC Cultural Committee, in collaboration with the Uyghur European Cultural Centre, hosted a joint Eid and Nowruz celebration at its Munich headquarters.

The event brought together more than 200 attendees, showcasing Uyghur cultural performances and reinforcing community solidarity among the diaspora in Europe.

Advocacy efforts were also visible in Asia.

The chairman of the Japan Uyghur Association addressed participants at the Shohei Juku programme organised by APA Group.

The lecture, attended largely by members of the business community, contributed to broader awareness campaigns, with similar talks previously featured in the company's widely distributed in-room magazine.

Meanwhile, Dolkun Isa, president of the Uyghur Center for Democracy and Human Rights, delivered a lecture at Sciences Po in Paris.

Speaking on the ongoing crisis, Isa combined analytical insights with personal testimony, recounting the detention of his brothers, which he linked to his activism. (ANI)

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