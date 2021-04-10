Taipei [Taiwan], April 10 (ANI): A Chinese businessman and his wife were barred from leaving Taiwan for eight months after being indicted for money laundering, Taiwan News reported.

The couple, who are linked to China Innovation Investment Ltd (CLL), is also accused of spying for China. They were first accused of involvement in spying activities in November 2019.

They have said to have transferred USD 10.54 million in illegal earnings from China to Hong Kong and then into Taiwanese bank accounts. Moreover, the couple has been accused of using the money to buy property in Taiwan.

Back in 2019, an Australian media report had CIIL was set up under the direction of the People Liberation's Army (PLA) to gather intelligence in Hong Kong's financial circles.

CIIL was also supposed to invest in Taiwan's media so that it could influence reporting.

"The Taipei District Prosecutors Office used the National Security Act to bar the couple from leaving Taiwan from November 2019 until April 12. The new eight-month ban is related to the new charges of money laundering," the Taiwan News report said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)