Washington, DC [US], November 11 (ANI): Japan has sharply rebuked China after a senior Chinese diplomat made 'violent and threatening' remarks aimed at Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, following her comments linking Taiwan's security to Japan's survival.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said that Japan's Foreign Ministry and its embassy in China had issued a formal and strong protest, urging an immediate retraction of the statement by Xue Jian, China's consul-general in Osaka.

Also Read | Pakistan Suicide Blast: At Least 12 Killed, 21 Injured After Massive Explosion Outside Court Building in Islamabad (Watch Videos).

Kihara condemned the remarks as "extremely inappropriate," stressing that Tokyo demanded "a clear and satisfactory explanation" from China, as reported by The Epoch Times.

The post, which referenced media reports on Takaichi's remarks about Taiwan, was deleted within a day. While Xue did not name the prime minister directly, his words clearly responded to her parliamentary statement that a Chinese attack on Taiwan would pose a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan.

Also Read | Veterans Day 2025: US Date, History and Why It's a Day To Honor Military Veterans of the United States.

Under Japan's security laws, such a scenario would authorise the use of its Self-Defence Forces to assist an ally, a point highlighted as potentially redefining Tokyo's defence posture.

Takaichi, who took office in October, became the first Japanese leader to make such a bold declaration publicly.

Defending her statement, she told Parliament that her remarks were "a worst-case assumption" aligned with existing national policy.

The incident drew a strong reaction from the United States. US Ambassador George Glass condemned Xue's language, saying it amounted to a direct threat to Japan's leadership.

"The mask slips again," he wrote on X, urging China to "start behaving like the 'good neighbor' it pretends to be," as cited by The Epoch Times.

Taiwan's Presidential Office also condemned the threat, calling it a violation of diplomatic protocol and a reflection of China's habitual intimidation toward democratic neighbours.

China, however, doubled down, with its Foreign Ministry defending Xue and accusing Japan of "provoking instability," as reported by The Epoch Times. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)