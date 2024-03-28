Beijing, Mar 28 (PTI) The Chinese military on Thursday criticised the US for its assertion that Arunachal Pradesh is part of India, stating that India and China have mature mechanisms, communication channels, ability and willingness to properly handle the border issue through dialogue and consultations.

The US has a terrible record of stoking disputes between other countries for selfish gains. The international community sees it clearly, Sr Col Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's defence ministry, told a press conference here Thursday reacting to the recent statement by the US that Washington recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory.

Wu said there are mature mechanisms and communication channels between China and India on border issues. "The two sides have the ability and willingness to properly handle the boundary question through dialogue and consultations", he said.

He was reacting to the US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel's statement on March 9 stating that "the United States recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and we strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by incursions or encroachments, military or civilian, across the Line of Actual Control."

Wu also reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is part of China's territory.

"Zangnan (China's official name for Arunachal Pradesh) has been China's territory since ancient times. This is an undeniable fact," he said, replying to a Chinese official media question about the External Affairs Ministry's remarks describing China's claim as "absurd" and "ludicrous".

"Where does the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' come from?" he said.

