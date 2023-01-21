Wellington, Jan 21 (AP) Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand's next prime minister after he was the only candidate to enter the race Saturday to replace Jacinda Ardern.

Hipkins, 44, must still get an endorsement Sunday from his Labour Party colleagues in Parliament but that is just a formality now.

Ardern shocked the nation of 5 million people Thursday when she announced she was resigning after five-and-a-half years in the top role. (AP)

