New York [US], June 7 (ANI): Chris Licht announced his resignation from the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of US broadcaster CNN on Wednesday, reported New York Post.

CNN's corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery, confirmed Licht's resignation effective immediately.

His retirement comes a year after he took over from Jeff Zucker, the previous network leader who was forced to resign following disclosures of a connection with a subordinate, according to the New York Post.

Licht will be replaced in the interim by a group of "seasoned programming leaders", according to the company, including Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, Virginia Moseley, executive vice president of editorial, and Eric Sherling, who oversees US-based programming.

David Leavy, a longstanding valued associate to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav David Zaslav, who was recently appointed the chief operating officer (COO), would oversee the commercial side as of now, New York Post reported.

Licht assumed the position of CEO spot in May 2022. (ANI)

