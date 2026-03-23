Beirut [Lebanon], March 23 (ANI): A civilian has been killed and four others have sustained moderate injuries following an Israeli air strike on the "al Shahabiya district of Tyre" in southern Lebanon, according to Al Jazeera, citing Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

The strike caused "significant damage to a residential area," marking another escalation in the ongoing conflict.

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This latest bombardment is part of a broader Israeli air campaign that began after Hezbollah "launched a cross-border attack on March 2," following the outbreak of the "US-Israel war on Iran." Since the commencement of these hostilities, Israeli operations have "killed more than 1,000 people and displaced some one million" across the country.

The intensity of the conflict showed no signs of waning overnight, as Israeli jets "pounding Lebanon with air raids" targeted several locations.

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Reports from the NNA, as relayed by Al Jazeera, indicate that strikes stretched from "Khiam and Nabatieh in the eastern section of the border" to the "municipality of Chehabiyeh near Tyre."

These aerial assaults are being conducted in tandem with a "ground operation" that remains "concentrated in a number of key locations in villages close to the Israeli border."

According to Al Jazeera's monitoring of the situation, the town of "Khiam" remains a primary flashpoint where Israeli "forces are operating inside the town but do not yet have full control of it."

In response to the ground incursions, Hezbollah has maintained a high tempo of counter-offensives.

Al Jazeera reports that the "group says it has carried out 63 operations" within the last 24 hours, a "record number of Hezbollah operations" for a single day.

These strikes consisted of "mostly rocket attacks as well as some drone and artillery fire" aimed at Israeli "troops operating around" the border towns.

Beyond the frontline combat, Al Jazeera highlights a "broader picture" involving the systemic "destruction of civilian infrastructure."

Israeli strikes have frequently "targeted" critical transit points, "notably the main bridge on the coastal highway."

Early this morning, fresh "images emerged of another bridge" being hit, further isolating southern communities by striking assets that had "previously been targeted but not fully destroyed." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)