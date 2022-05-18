Kunduz [Afghanistan], May 17 (ANI): A clash broke out on Monday allegedly between Tajikistan border guards and Taliban forces on the border between the two countries, which led to gun-firing, a news agency reported citing local sources.

A resident of the Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province told The Khaama Press news agency that the incident which lasted for four hours occurred near the Afghan border, Sher Khan Bandar.

He said that the two groups were discussing the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon three days ago to discuss bilateral security issues which led to verbal confrontation with the Taliban firing the first shot.

While the local Taliban officials denied the incident, other senior officials chose to remain silent.

Such incidents have been reported earlier also on the Afghan-Pakistani border, as well as the Islam Qala border with Iran, the agency reported. (ANI)

