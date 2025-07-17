Madrid [Spain], July 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with members of the Populous Group in Spain on Wednesday (local time).

Populous is a global design firm with its global headquarters in Kansas City and regional headquarters in London and Brisbane. Their team comprises specialists across a range of disciplines, including architecture and interior design, branded environments, urban planning, event design, and landscape architecture.

Meanwhile, Nature Bio Foods CEO Rohan Grover, after meeting CM Yadav, said that he was very comfortably accepting all the ideas.

"We produce and source in India, and we distribute here in the entire Europe. The Honourable Chief Minister was very receptive to all the ideas and was willing to provide what was required to increase organic agriculture in the state of Madhya Pradesh. His coming here to Spain and spending time with us was really great. Many delegates up there at this stage also mentioned that you got to invest in Madhya Pradesh or at least get invested inside and come and experience," he said.

Grover, speaking to ANI, stated that they have already invested in the state, with over 1,000 workers in India. However, they are looking to expand their operations.

"We are already invested in Madhya Pradesh in a big capacity. We have more than 1,000 employees working in Madhya Pradesh. We are now looking to consolidate many of our other operations and establish a significant presence in Madhya Pradesh, investing in large-scale capacity and infrastructure. So we are very much looking forward. He has given his consent and acceptance, indicating that he is willing to support industries like ours in setting up there. So we look forward," he said.

He added that if the government agrees to support them, Madhya Pradesh can be set up as an organic state.

"Madhya Pradesh is a very big organic state in India, and if we are able to set up and get good support from the government, we are expected to grow not just the organic movement from India but from Madhya Pradesh and give a lot of benefits to the farmers of India," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav began the first day of his Spain visit by touring the world-renowned headquarters of LaLiga in Madrid on Wednesday. He held discussions with senior officials focusing on sports, youth empowerment, and investment collaboration. (ANI)

