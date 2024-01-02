London, Jan 2 (AP) A Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her young children and injuring a third made an initial court appearance on Monday in London, where she was arrested over the weekend.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, was held after her initial appearance in Westminster Magistrates' Court. She has a January 29 hearing scheduled on whether she should be extradited to the United States to face two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of child abuse and one count of assault.

Singler disappeared as Colorado police prepared to arrest her in the deaths of her nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son, who were found slain on December 19 during what was reported as a burglary. Singler had minor injuries and a wounded 11-year-old daughter was hospitalised for several days before being released.

Singler was initially treated as a crime victim and had cooperated with police. But officers could not locate her when they went to arrest her on December 26.

Police nabbed her on Saturday in the Kensington section of London.

She had been in a long-running legal dispute over the children with her ex-husband, according to court records.

The victims were Aden Wentz, 7, and Elianna "Ellie" Wentz, 9, Colorado television station KDVR-TV reported on Monday, based on a statement from their father, Kevin Wentz, who said he was cooperating with investigators. (AP)

