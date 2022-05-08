Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 8 (ANI): Amid the economic crisis in the country, Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's former Prime Minister and leader of the United National Party, said in a meeting on Saturday that Sri Lanka requires a complete system change with the help of the nation's youth.

In a meeting attended by a group of youngsters at the UNP headquarters in Sirikotha, Wickremesinghe spoke about the current condition of Sri Lanka, reported the Colombo Page. He said that the island country currently has less than USD 25 million in reserves. He further pointed out that due to tax cuts by the Sri Lankan government, it has lost Rs. 800 billion.

Wickremesinghe explained in the meeting that a change in the system can be brought to the country through a new approach to education. He added that youngsters in the country should have full financial support for their educational ventures. Accompanied by the systematic change, the political sphere must witness changes as well.

The former Sri Lankan Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of addressing the cost of the political establishment, reported the Colombo Page. Further, Wickremesinghe added that both education along with the workforce of Sri Lanka "must adapt to all changes" so that the middle class of the country can face a resurgence.

"To achieve this we must bring in a new iron framework for a national policy. It may change governments from time to time, but it does not change the direction of the country. This is how countries like India and Japan operate today," said Wickremesinghe.

Further, the former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka urged that committees could collaborate with youngsters to observe how the latter's recommendations work for the benefit of the country. In addition, Wickremesinghe expressed hope that this might create news leaders through the new economy, reported the Colombo Page.

In conclusion, Wickremesinghe stated that the ongoing economic crisis, no-confidence motions, and constitutional amendments regarding Gotabaya and Mahinda Rajapaksa must be resolved soon enough. He insisted that the Sri Lankan government should decrease unnecessary expenditure and instead provide relief to the Sri Lankan people reeling under food shortages.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of the people. The economic situation has led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (ANI)

