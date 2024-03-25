London [UK], March 25 (ANI): Calling corrupt Army Generals and ISI chiefs "real traitors," Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and chief Altaf Hussain said it has become a tradition in Pakistan to label those demanding rights--be they Muhajirs, Baloch, Sindhis, or Pashtuns--as "traitors."

"Army Generals appointments get after America's clearance, they are appointed as core- commanders and ISI chiefs. You will say I am posing allegations, so what did Imran Khan show in Cypher? What was written in it? Why was Bhutto hanged?, he showed a white paper. America said he was an enemy of the nation, like Nizam Mustaffa," Hussain said.

"What happened with Imran Khan, PTI supporters, and Punjabi mothers and sisters is really sad. But now the people of Punjab know everything. Pakistan Army generals and ISI generals are real traitors," he said while addressing a gathering in London to celebrate the MQM's 40th Foundation Day.

Hussain mentioned that he formed MQM 40 years ago, and the journey has been arduous, filled with challenges, hardships and blood.

He also admitted his mistake of once saying "Pakistan Murdabad" (Death to Pakistan) and questioned whether the real traitor is the one who merely says "Murdabad" or whether those who practically break the country are the real traitors.

He wished that the people of Pakistan, especially in Punjab, would recognise the real usurpers, robbers, and traitors who have divided the nation into various identities. "It has become a tradition in Pakistan to label those demanding rights--be they Muhajirs, Baloch, Sindhis, or Pashtuns--as traitors."

He said that when he revealed to the people of Pakistan that the corrupt generals of the army and ISI are the real usurpers, disruptors of the democratic system, and dividers of the people, he was labelled a traitor and accused of conspiring to create Jinnahpur.

Referring to a speech he made in India, he said, "The partition of the subcontinent is the biggest mistake in human history."

"He is taunted for calling the partition a mistake, which led to the division of Muslims of the subcontinent into three parts. If this division is not called a historical mistake, then what should it be called?"

Hussain said that since August 22, 2016, his house, Nine Zero, has been sealed, locked, set on fire, and bulldozed.

He lamented that General Niazi, who surrendered to the Indian Army (in 1971), was garlanded in Punjab.

He expressed deep regret over the arrests of PTI workers in Punjab after May 9 riots and the disrespect shown to women there. However, he noted that the eyes of the people of Punjab have now been opened, and they realise that the traitors are not the public but the corrupt generals of the army and ISI who oppress them.

He condemned the unconstitutional and inhumane treatment of Imran Khan and his party, stating that Khan's fault was that he waved the cypher in public, for which he was punished. Bhutto also waved a letter at a gathering and condemned the oppression faced by everyone.

He claimed that except for him, everyone has sold out to the ISI, including Nawaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto, and Asif Zardari, but not him.

He said that global powers are against him because he exposed the conspiracy to divide India.

He questioned what terrorism MQM has committed, stating that it is a fact that the People's Party hijacked a PIA plane, attacked an oil refinery, and the Muslim League-N attacked the Supreme Court, and innocent people were killed in Model Town in Lahore, yet these parties are not called terrorists.

He stated that Pakistan belongs not to a few families but to the people of the country.

He concluded by saying that he has done his part, and now it is the duty of the youth to come forward and free the country from the ruling elite. (ANI)

