New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) South Korean star couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin on Sunday became parents to their first child, a baby boy.

In a statement shared with entertainment website Koreaboo, Son's agency MSteam Entertainment said the mother and the baby were doing well.

"Son Ye Jin gave birth today to a baby boy. Both the mother and child are healthy," the agency said in the statement.

Son, who tied the knot with her "Crash Landing On You" co-star Hyun in March, had announced her pregnancy in June on Instagram.

Son and Hyun, both 40, are top South Korean stars who became a global sensation with the popularity of their cross-border romance drama "Crash Landing on You".

