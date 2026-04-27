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Agency News Agency News World News | CTA Department of Security Organises First Ever 'Conclave of Tibetan Freedom Fighters' in Dharamshala Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The Department of Security of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Monday concluded the first-ever "Conclave of Tibetan Freedom Fighters" at the courtyard of the main Tibetan temple, Tsuglagkhang, in the North Indian hill town of Dharamshala.

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): The Department of Security of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Monday concluded the first-ever "Conclave of Tibetan Freedom Fighters" at the courtyard of the main Tibetan temple, Tsuglagkhang, in the North Indian hill town of Dharamshala.

The event aimed to honour and felicitate Tibetan freedom fighters for their lifelong dedication and service, during which they were awarded the Tibet Medal in recognition of their contributions to the Tibetan freedom struggle.

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The two-day conclave, held on 24-25 April at the Administrative Training and Welfare Society Centre, brought together over 120 participants, including former Tibetan army personnel of independent Tibet, Tibetan resistance fighters, members of the former Lodrik (an organisation formed by former Tibetan guerrilla fighters in 1960), representatives of retired Dhanglob community, former political prisoners, and ex-security personnels of the Dalai Lama's residence.

The gathering reflected remarkable longevity, with the oldest participant aged 96 and the youngest 83.

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Security Minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, Dolma Gyari, told ANI that the conclave was organised as part of the Dalai Lama's 90th birth anniversary celebrations.

Gyari told ANI, "We had a convention of Tibet's freedom fighters, and this convention was being held to celebrate the year-long celebration of the 90th birthday of His Holiness, the Dalai Lama, and to see the people who have worked closely with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama, in service to the nation. Those who are remaining here, so we invited as many as possible. So this morning after the meeting, we had an audience with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. One of the recommendations of the convention was to also to thank the people who are working in the palace Garden Phodrang ( the institution of the Dalai Lama) to appreciate their service to his holiness, which is a service to our nation."

"They also thought that we should have a thanksgiving, a sense of expressing our gratitude, so we invited people from Department of security on behalf of all the members of the convention to felicitate the staff of the Gaden Phodrang so we had three representatives led by a senior private secretary to his Holiness the Dalai Lama, Mr Tesang Tsering then Kusho Phutu la from the monks' staff and those from the inner staff also so there were three of them. They are not locals. They mainly come from outside, so this time we also honour them with a gift, called the Tibet medal. And we presented on 113 Tibet medals."

Dawa Tsering, a senior Tibetan activist, told ANI, "I am among those 80 Tibetan refugees who escaped and came into exile with his holiness the Dalai Lama in 1959. Later, I joined the special frontier force during Indo China war in 1962. My aim was freedom for Tibet, but we could not succeed but I am happy that I was able to participate in three wars from the Indian side, which is my second home. I led a company in 1971, Bangladesh war, the then East Pakistan... I also received a distinguished service award. Later in 1984, I went to the Siachen glacier, and I received the Shaurya Chakra. Later, I also went to South Glacier, and I was the winner of the Northern Command. I served in the army for 30 years, and I am a three-award winner, and I am retired now."

Tsering Dolma, President of the Tibetan Women's Association, also told ANI," Today we have senior Tibetan activists among us who have been participating in the Tibetan freedom struggle since the 1959 uprising. Senior activists have gathered here for a two-day event, and they all have an audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama today. So all the leading Tibetan NGOs have also come here to show our gratitude towards them."

Tenzin Passang, Director of Students for a Free Tibet India, told ANI, " It is a very important day to recognise the legacy of all the freedom movements and to appreciate and honour the people who have participated in our freedom struggle movement. People who are here have been working since the occupation of Tibet, or even before the occupation, and because of them, we are here, and the movement is still alive." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)