New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, emphasised the growing threat of cyber warfare, describing it as "silent, borderless, and totally anonymous" at the launch of the Cyber Sikshit Bharat initiative in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Kant highlighted that India has seen a significant surge in cyber attacks, with a 300 per cent increase between 2021 and 2024. During the G20 summit in September 2023, the website faced over 1.6 million cyber intrusions per minute while attending an international seminar on 'Cyber Warfare 2025: Strategies and Challenges', organised by Lisianthus Tech, a cyber security solutions company.

He added that India faces a shortage of trained cyber professionals and that cyber warfare is no longer a fringe concern but needs to be a pillar of India's national security. "India must build not only walls to protect digital borders but also bridges to collaborate with international players," he said.

"We had more than 16 lakh cyber intrusions per minute aimed at the G20 summit website in September 2023," he said.

Kant also launched the Cyber Sikshit Bharat initiative during the event. Inspired by the Indian government's Viksit Bharat and Cyber Sikshit Bharat missions, this initiative launched by Lisianthus Tech aims to create a central cybersecurity centre of Excellence in India that focuses on AI-driven security, digital risk management, hardware-based protection, and global policy advocacy.

Appreciating the initiative, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Madhya Pradesh's Urban Development, Housing, and Parliamentary Affairs minister, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has gained a prominent stand for India in the digital market.

"Cyber-attacks create vulnerability towards such achievements, and therefore, I appreciate such events and initiatives where efforts are made to reach effective solutions against cybercrimes," the minister said.

Led by Lisianthus Tech's founder and CEO Khushhal Kaushik, the program seeks to empower India's digital infrastructure, train future-ready professionals, and contribute to the creation of a secure global cyber ecosystem.

Kaushik said Cyber Shikshit Bharat will unfold in three strategic phases across key global regions. The first phase targets Asia and Australia, including India, Singapore, UAE, Malaysia, Thailand, and Australia, to build a regional cybersecurity ecosystem in collaboration with governments and industry leaders.

"The second phase expands into Europe and North America--specifically the UK, USA, and Canada--positioning India as a thought leader in global AI security and cyber policy. The third phase covers Africa and Latin America with a focus on bridging the digital divide through widespread education and awareness initiatives. The program's core pillars include skill development, advanced hardware security, AI-integrated cybersecurity training, and collaborative policy-making," he said.

Former National Cyber Security Coordinator, Prime Minister's Office, and retired Lieutenant General Rajesh Pant, who also is a mentor to Lisianthus Tech, said the initiative aims at benefiting not only Indian citizens--by enhancing cyber awareness, creating job opportunities, and reducing digital threats--but also the global community by fostering partnerships, innovation, and cyber resilience.

"As cyber threats evolve in scale and sophistication, initiatives like Cyber Shikshit Bharat offer a timely, structured response by building capacity, encouraging innovation, and shaping global standards. By equipping individuals and institutions with the tools to counter digital threats, India is not just securing its own digital future but also contributing meaningfully to a safer, smarter, and more interconnected world," he said. (ANI)

