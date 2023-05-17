Naypyitaw [Myanmar], May 17 (ANI): The death toll in cyclone-hit Myanmar rose to at least 81 on Tuesday, according to local leaders, officials and state media, reported Dhaka Tribune.

At least 46 people died in the Rakhine state villages of Bu Ma and nearby Khaung Doke Kar, inhabited by the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority.

Thirteen people were killed when a monastery collapsed in a village in Rathedaung township north of Rakhine's capital Sittwe, and a woman died when a building collapsed in a neighbouring village, according to Myanmar state broadcaster MRTV.

"There will be more deaths, as more than a hundred people are missing," said Karlo, the head of Bu Ma village near Sittwe.

Nearby, Aa Bul Hu Son, 66, said prayers at the grave of his daughter, whose body was recovered on Tuesday morning.

Mocha made landfall on Sunday with winds of up to 195 kilometres (120 miles) per hour, downing power pylons and smashing wooden fishing boats to splinters, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Nine people died in Dapaing camp for displaced Rohingya near Sittwe, said its leader adding the camp was cut off and lacked supplies.

"People cannot come to our camp because bridges are broken... we need help," he said.

One person was killed in Ohn Taw Chay village and six in Ohn Taw Gyi, according to local leaders and officials.

State media reported five deaths on Monday, without offering details.

Mocha was the most powerful cyclone to hit the area in more than a decade, churning up villages, uprooting trees and knocking out communications across much of Rakhine state. (ANI)

