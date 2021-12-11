Nicosia [Cyprus], December 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The first three cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant were identified in the coastal city of Limassol in Cyprus, the ministry of health said.

"Three cases of the Omicron variant were identified by the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

All three cases emerged in people who had travelled abroad. None of the infected required hospitalizations, the ministry added.

On December 2, Cyprus introduced mandatory COVID-19 testing of all passengers over the age of 12 arriving to Cyprus, even if they hold a valid vaccination certificate, in a bid to prevent the Omicron spread of the strain on the island.

The island is currently facing a surge in infections with over 15,000 infected as of Friday. Over 48 per cent of the entire population is fully vaccinated. (ANI/Sputnik)

