Kathmandu [Nepal], January 10 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda won the vote of confidence in parliament on Tuesday with 268 votes in favour and two against.

It is the first time in the history of Nepal's parliament that any Prime Minister has secured more than 99 per cent votes in parliament.

A total of 270 lawmakers were present in today's meeting. The prime minister required at least 138 votes to win the trust motion.

"Yesterday, I had said that the whole house would be in favour of the vote of confidence as I exited the federal parliament but hadn't said it knowing it would evidently happen but I had expressed my opinion and feeling as well as what I really had wanted for. Today here in this honorable parliament, the whopping support seen in this parliament regarding the vote of confidence for the government has made me feel proud. I am standing at the centre of the national unity government. On the other hand, I've been entrusted with challenges and responsibilities, what would happen, how I should go ahead, and whether I would be able to handle this support and trust in a justifiable way or not. The thoughts are running through my mind," Dahal said in his address to parliament on Tuesday.

Nepali Congress who was the reason for the postponement of Tuesday's house session in the final hours had decided to vote for Dahal.

Tagging along, the lawmakers of CPN (Unified Socialist) and Loktantrik Samajbadi Party voted in favour of the confidence motion which set a new record.

"I declare that the motion of the vote of confidence tabled by Prime Minister Dahal has been endorsed with a majority," said the oldest parliamentarian Pashupati Shumsher Rana, who chaired the meeting as Speaker.

Addressing the parliament while tabling the trust motion, Prime Minister Dahal said he is ready to take ahead the politics of consensus, cooperation, and mutual trust. The prime minister said he asked for a vote of confidence with the commitment to ensure social justice, good governance, and prosperity.

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari appointed CPN (Maoist Centre) chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal as prime minister on December 25 after he showed the support of 169 lawmakers.

As per the constitutional provision, a prime minister appointed under Article 76(2) needs to secure a vote of confidence from the parliament within 30 days of the appointment.

The cabinet expansion is expected to move ahead with the prime minister securing the vote of confidence. The prime minister has been saying he would expand the council of ministers only after passing the floor test. The current cabinet is eight-member strong. The prime minister can now appoint 17 more ministers as the constitution has limited the size of the Cabinet to 25 members. (ANI)

